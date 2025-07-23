Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company’s product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

