HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $291.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

