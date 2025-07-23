Hudock Inc. Has $5.34 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $291.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.17. The company has a market cap of $810.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

