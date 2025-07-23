Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Darden Wealth Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 4,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price target (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.60.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $704.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $686.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $638.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.50, for a total transaction of $370,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,632.50. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total transaction of $336,232.20. Following the sale, the director owned 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,013.36. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,437 shares of company stock worth $105,068,570. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

