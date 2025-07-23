IFP Advisors Inc Buys 8,627 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 12,150.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,086,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27,563.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 693,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,676,000 after acquiring an additional 690,745 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,347,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,983,000 after acquiring an additional 574,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,883,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,036,000 after acquiring an additional 424,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,837,000 after acquiring an additional 387,923 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $231.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $245.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.17. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $98,449.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,362. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $104,014,443. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

