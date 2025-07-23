IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.57 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Micron Technology by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 734,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,664.30. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,538,655.04. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock worth $31,154,717. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $129.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. China Renaissance cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

