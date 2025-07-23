IFP Advisors Inc Sells 680 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Dahring Cusmano LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Dahring Cusmano LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC opened at $202.13 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $134.11 and a one year high of $205.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

