IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $258,955.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,657.84. This trade represents a 11.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,001,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,065. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,742. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.65.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.7%

TSCO stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

