Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,398,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,835,000 after buying an additional 2,037,968 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,380,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,904,000 after buying an additional 352,307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,457,000 after buying an additional 793,403 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,381,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,093,000 after buying an additional 1,421,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,506,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,737,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 125.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Independence Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.71%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.