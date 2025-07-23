Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

