Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL) Stake Cut by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth about $5,720,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,696,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 17.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the first quarter worth about $823,000.

Shares of TJUL opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.26. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $28.83.

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

