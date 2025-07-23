Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 57,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,735,788.53. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 20th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 2,666 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $402,379.38.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $992,194.34.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $726,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $157.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

