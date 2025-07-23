Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.3% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 50.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $505.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $514.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.61.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total transaction of $32,703,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 476,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,995,413.95. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,208,127.76. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $494.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $581.00 price objective (up from $512.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

