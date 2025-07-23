Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 426.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $463,347,000 after buying an additional 40,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $248,806,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Insulet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,073,000 after buying an additional 149,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Insulet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,881,000 after buying an additional 125,710 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Insulet by 27,298.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,744,100,000 after buying an additional 661,717 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $285.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.16. Insulet Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $173.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price target on Insulet in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

