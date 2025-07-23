International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 192,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,444,816.02. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $57,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,230.46. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,730. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

INSW stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. International Seaways Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.05.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. International Seaways had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

