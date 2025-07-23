Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $126.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $96.10 and a 1 year high of $127.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

