Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Trading Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.79. 4,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 10,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. The company has a market cap of $98.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,148,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

