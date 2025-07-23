Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.58% of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSHD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 6.0%

XSHD opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

