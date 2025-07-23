Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. OxenFree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $587.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $61.40.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

