IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $158.96, but opened at $171.33. IQVIA shares last traded at $183.30, with a volume of 572,024 shares changing hands.

The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

