iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s Why

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.84. 276,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 219,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.82.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares AAA CLO Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 143,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,631,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

