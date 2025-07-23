iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.94. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

