iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,639,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 691,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 93,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

DGRO opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.40.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

