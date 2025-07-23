iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,054,000 after buying an additional 1,589,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,476,000 after buying an additional 930,784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after buying an additional 262,391 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,942,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,035,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $137.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.3229 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

