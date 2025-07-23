iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGF. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.9834 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

