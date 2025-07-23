iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Position Raised by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 49,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 30,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SLV opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

