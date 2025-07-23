iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYH. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

