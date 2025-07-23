Ishbia Mat Sells 400,036 Shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $1,760,158.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,699,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,276,356.80. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get UWM alerts:

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $1,680,151.20.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $1,668,150.12.

On Monday, July 14th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,688,151.92.

On Friday, July 11th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $1,656,149.04.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $1,704,153.36.

On Monday, July 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $1,620,145.80.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $1,728,155.52.

On Monday, June 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $1,652,148.68.

On Friday, June 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $1,648,148.32.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $1,656,149.04.

UWM Stock Performance

UWM stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $613.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UWM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UWM by 886.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,727,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 3,349,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UWM by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 1,144.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,205 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,602,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.