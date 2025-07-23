Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $704.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $686.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $638.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $9,670,686.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at $82,928,955.27. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,437 shares of company stock worth $105,068,570. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.60.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

