James G. Castellano Sells 43,994 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) Director James G. Castellano sold 43,994 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $2,726,748.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,638 shares in the company, valued at $287,463.24. This represents a 90.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Core & Main Price Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,014,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 845,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after buying an additional 140,607 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Articles

