Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 96,680 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 751,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after buying an additional 109,629 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 40,552 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $49.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

