Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $878,207.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,243.60. This represents a 66.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.01 per share, with a total value of $5,601,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,008,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,513,310.29. This represents a 3.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,828. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WGS opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $117.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.85.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

