Jennison Associates LLC Buys 2,078 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPST. Portman Square Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth about $327,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 211.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.65 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $96.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Barclays increased their target price on Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Upstart to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.62.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 4,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $320,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,563.61. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,127,941.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,732.98. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,650 shares of company stock worth $9,665,841. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

