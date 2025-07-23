Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,791 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Biohaven by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Biohaven by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 137,024 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Biohaven by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Biohaven by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 238,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.50). On average, analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

