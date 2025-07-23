Jennison Associates LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 30,191.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

KRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Kura Sushi USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73,965 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

