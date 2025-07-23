Jennison Associates LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,182 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $49,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $66,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on Hubbell and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $429.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.43 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

