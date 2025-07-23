Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,514 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of ProPetro worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 398,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ProPetro by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 53,085 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of ProPetro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.18. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

