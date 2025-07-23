Jennison Associates LLC Invests $590,000 in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 99,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 129,574 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,091.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,021,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 989,952 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2,203.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 222,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $134,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 101,841 shares in the company, valued at $797,415.03. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $442,022.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 188,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,042.60. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,061 shares of company stock worth $667,775. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

CDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price target on Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

