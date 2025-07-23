Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 5,975.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 33.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.95 and a beta of 1.06.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS had a negative return on equity of 188.26% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $695.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

