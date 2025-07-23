Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 327.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 107,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,255. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $2,386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 344,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,329.20. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 509,950 shares of company stock worth $23,288,223 over the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

