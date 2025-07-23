Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 316 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $632,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,405.70. The trade was a 63.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $95,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,909. The trade was a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,613. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 2.06. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.39 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 10.03%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

