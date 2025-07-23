Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,048,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,467,000 after purchasing an additional 205,562 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,789,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after acquiring an additional 580,323 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,281,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after acquiring an additional 269,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 14,904 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $123,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 379,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,115.96. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 33,518 shares of company stock worth $270,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAS. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Baird R W downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IAS

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ IAS opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $134.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.