Jennison Associates LLC Sells 163,061 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,061 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hershey by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,139,000 after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,710,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,578,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,222,000 after acquiring an additional 87,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.59. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Hershey’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.84.

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $233,275.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,350. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $31,134,739.20. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,107 shares of company stock worth $9,008,118. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

