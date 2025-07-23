Jennison Associates LLC Sells 17,574 Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,574 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PL. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 790.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price (up previously from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

