Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 63.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 86,673 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 48,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 309,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $272,894.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 330,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,116. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.48. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

