Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 219,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of MAA stock opened at $153.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 126.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.81.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

