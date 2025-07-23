Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in NovoCure by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.72. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $34.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $154.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, June 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVCR

About NovoCure

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.