Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 6,042 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $227.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.50 and its 200-day moving average is $208.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock worth $3,210,622,570. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

