JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Trimmed by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $291.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $810.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

