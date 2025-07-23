JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $291.60 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $296.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.67 and a 200-day moving average of $258.17. The firm has a market cap of $810.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.